National Politics

West Virginia contractors chosen for post-flood construction

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 3:39 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia Development Office says four contractors have been chosen for housing-related construction under the RISE WV Housing Program designed to help residents affected by the June 2016 floods.

The state is providing two housing programs for eligible applicants funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The contractors Appalachia Service Project in Brenton, River Valley Remodeling LLC in Charleston, Thompson Construction in Lavalette and Dan Hill Construction Co. in Gauley Bridge.

In June, the state requested proposals for structural renovations, turnkey residential property reconstruction and manufactured housing unit replacement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video