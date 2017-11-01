National Politics

Chilly justice: No heat, but Michigan courthouse stays open

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:55 AM

IONIA, Mich.

A judge is urging people to dress warmly at a Michigan courthouse that doesn't have heat amid a building construction project.

Ionia County Probate Court Judge Robert Sykes Jr. tells the Sentinel-Standard it was "a bit chilly" around the Ionia County Courthouse this week. He says: "Layer your clothing" and "you will be just fine."

Some staff are wearing coats or heavy sweaters. Many brought space heaters. It was 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) outside on Wednesday morning.

Scott De Ruischer, the county's physical plant manager, said the heat can't be turned on because the flue for a new boiler goes up through a courthouse addition, which doesn't have a roof yet. He says recent rain delayed the roof installation. Plans call for firing up the boiler Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video