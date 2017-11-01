California police: suspect shot by officer had beaten man

Investigators say a man shot and killed by police during an altercation outside a 7-Eleven store last month had beaten an 80-year-old man to death days earlier in Southern California.
Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy said Tuesday that at the time of the shooting officials had yet to tie the two cases together.
Handy says an officer opened fire as 27-year-old Dillan Tabares confronted and punched him Sept. 22. Tabares died at the scene.
The chief says investigators believe on Sept. 19 Tabares battered Richard Darland outside Darland's home. The older man suffered a broken back and skull fractures. He died at a hospital.
Tests found that blood on Tabares' pants belonged to Darland. The Orange County Register reports Tabares and Darland knew each other. Police have not identified a motive in the beating.
