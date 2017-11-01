Man indicted on charges in slayings of his wife, NY trooper

A grand jury has indicted a former Fort Drum soldier on 55 counts including murder in the slayings of his wife and a New York state trooper last summer.
WWNY-TV in Watertown reports a Jefferson County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 33-year-old Justin Walters on charges that also include attempted murder and assault.
Authorities say Walters killed his wife, 27-year-old Nicole Walters, by shooting her multiple times at their home in the town of Theresa last July 9. Official say he then fatally shot Trooper Joel Davis as he responded to reports of shots fired on the couple's rural property located near Fort Drum.
Walters is also charged with wounding his wife's friend.
Walters was on active duty with the Army's 10th Mountain Division at the time. He's being held in jail without bail.
