National Politics

State: Mohave County officials did not violate meeting laws

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:25 PM

KINGMAN, Ariz.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has ruled that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors did not violate the state's open meeting laws when it interviewed eight supervisor applicants in a closed session.

The Attorney General's Office did, however, state that the Board of Supervisors did not use the best practice.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reported Wednesday that the office's ruling was in response to a complaint filed by Lake Havasu City resident David Drudge. Drudge felt the interviews should have been held during a public, open session.

The office stated an open session is the best practice for major public appointments, but that a failure to do so does not violate any laws.

Lois Wakimoto was selected in September for the position left behind by Steve Moss' Superior Court judge appointment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video