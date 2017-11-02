New odor rules, fees coming to Spokane County pot farms

Spokane County marijuana farms will soon have to register with an air pollution agency that's instituting new rules in response to odor complaints.
The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency proposed the rules, stating a large number of odor complaints have come in since commercial production started three years ago.
The rules include a fee structure requiring businesses to pay the agency based on the size of the operation. They were developed after a year of consultation with an advisory group.
Marijuana farmer Crystal Oliver says the fees would range annually from $528 for small-scale indoor grows to nearly $5,000 for some large-scale outdoor operations.
Marijuana businesses worry the regulations and associated fees could continue to smother the young industry.
