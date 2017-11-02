National Politics

New odor rules, fees coming to Spokane County pot farms

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 2:22 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

Spokane County marijuana farms will soon have to register with an air pollution agency that's instituting new rules in response to odor complaints.

The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency proposed the rules, stating a large number of odor complaints have come in since commercial production started three years ago.

The rules include a fee structure requiring businesses to pay the agency based on the size of the operation. They were developed after a year of consultation with an advisory group.

Marijuana farmer Crystal Oliver says the fees would range annually from $528 for small-scale indoor grows to nearly $5,000 for some large-scale outdoor operations.

Marijuana businesses worry the regulations and associated fees could continue to smother the young industry.

