Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's post-attack blame game

Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:15 AM

WASHINGTON

The deadly New York truck attack prompted President Donald Trump to go looking for someone to blame beyond the man accused of doing it. He settled, at least for a time, on Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Trump said the assailant immigrated to the U.S. thanks to a visa lottery program he labeled "a Chuck Schumer beauty." The New York lawmaker indeed supported the program.

But an AP Fact Check finds Trump could just as convincingly have named it after Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley or the many other Republicans who also supported it when it became law under a Republican president, George H.W. Bush.

Later, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to take his rhetoric down a notch. She said he was not holding Schumer responsible for what happened in New York.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video