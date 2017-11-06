National Politics

Independent panel suggests pay increase for Utah lawmakers

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 1:58 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An independent commission has recommended that Utah lawmakers get a pay raise for the first time in four years.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Legislative Compensation Commission made the recommendation last week, calling the raises overdue. State lawmakers have not increased their pay since 2013.

The commission also suggested paying lawmakers for more days each year, stating that they often work days for free.

The commission proposed raising legislative pay from $273 daily to $285, while boosting the number of paid days from 60 a year to 65.

Commission member Matthew Bell, a former Weber County commissioner, said lawmakers were provided a couple of avenues to make the raises happen while keeping public criticism down.

