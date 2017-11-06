National Politics

Martinez expresses sympathy for victims of church shooting

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:43 AM

SANTA FE, N.M

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to express her sympathies for the victims of the church shooting near San Antonio that killed 26 people and wounded about 20 others.

Martinez says in a statement that only a coward would attack people while at a place of worship.

Authorities didn't identify the attacker during a news conference Sunday.

But two other officials identified him as Devin Kelley. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.

Kelley served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his 2014 discharge.

He received a bad conduct discharge for assaulting his spouse and child and was sentenced to 12 months' confinement after a court-martial.

