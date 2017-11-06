National Politics

Dallas man arrested at White House after alleged threats

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:24 PM

WASHINGTON

A Dallas man was arrested Monday at the White House after he reportedly traveled to Washington intending to kill "all white police" at the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said in a statement that an alert had been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

Officers spotted him on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and arrested without incident. The Secret Service said Arega was not armed at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department, where he was charged with making felony threats.

