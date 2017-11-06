Fatal Mississippi police shooting: Judge dismisses $35M suit

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, an attorney for Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert holds photographs of Tupelo, Miss., police officer Tyler Cook, while at a news conference in Tupelo, Miss. A federal judge on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, dismissed a civil lawsuit by relatives of Shumpert that sought $35 million in damages from a Mississippi city and Cook, a white police officer, in the disputed 2016 shooting death of Shumpert, a black man. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo