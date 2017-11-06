National Politics

Governor names Don Kirkegaard as new secretary of education

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:06 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he will appoint a western South Dakota school district superintendent to serve as secretary of education.

Daugaard said Monday that the new Education Department head will be Sturgis resident Don Kirkegaard, who also currently serves as president of the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.

Kirkegaard will resign from the board and as superintendent of Meade County School District to assume the new administration role.

Kirkegaard succeeds Melody Schopp, who is to retire Dec. 15. He will start on Jan. 1, 2018.

Daugaard says Kirkegaard's experience as a school administrator and service on the Board of Education Standards make him an able leader for the department.

Kirkegaard has been Meade County superintendent since 2011 and has served on the education board since 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video