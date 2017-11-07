National Politics

Oregon constitution restored, showcased at archives building

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:31 AM

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon's original State Constitution has been restored after more than 137 years of wear and a mix-up in page numbers.

The Statesman Journal reports that the restored constitution was unveiled on Monday. It had pages falling apart, fading ink, a torn cover and a peculiar page mix-up.

When it was first bound in 1880 — 23 years after being written — the constitution's 52nd page was put in front of the 51st. That mistake was identified and fixed during a monthslong restoration process earlier this year.

State Archivist Mary Beth Herkert said the original document was "well-loved."

The restored constitution was placed beneath museum-quality glass in the Oregon State Archives building. It's opened to the preamble, with digital before and after photographs showing the restoration results.

