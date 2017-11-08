National Politics

Bhalla wins Hoboken mayoral race, dismisses racist flyers

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 5:15 AM

HOBOKEN, N.J.

Ravi Bhalla will become Hoboken's first Sikh mayor after being targeted by racist flyers.

The City Council member topped five other candidates on Tuesday. He will succeed Dawn Zimmer, who decided not to seek a third term in office.

Bhalla had been the subject of anonymously distributed flyers that labeled him a terrorist. The flyers featured a picture of Bhalla with the message "Don't let TERRORISM take over our Town!" The Indian-American politician called the flyers troubling in a Twitter post but said "we won't let hate win."

Bhalla has said he plans on prioritizing infrastructure, commuting and open space.

