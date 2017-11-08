Indiana mayor eyes old greenhouses as site for new city hall

A northwestern Indiana mayor is eyeing an abandoned complex of old greenhouses as the site for a new city hall and police building.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran says the redevelopment proposal is the "highest and best use" of the 7-acre site.
The city council approved a resolution Monday for a purchase agreement for the property. Officials hope to immediately begin razing the greenhouse buildings once the city closes on the property.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Lake County Greenhouse closed more than a decade ago and is now riddled with trees growing through the broken glass rooftops of several greenhouse buildings.
Uran says the goal is to begin working on the new city hall and police building next summer at the site adjacent a youth sportsplex.
