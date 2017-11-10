National Politics

Young mayor dies at 23

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:08 AM

POTTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania mayor is dead at 23, but state officials have yet to release how or why he died.

Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes tells The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald he pronounced Brandon Wentz dead at 7:58 a.m. Thursday. Barnes says the next of kin has been notified, but he cannot provide further comment as requested by state police.

Barnes was appointed mayor of Mount Carbon in February 2016. As one of the youngest mayors for the borough, he previously told WNEP-TV his goal was to remove the eyesores in the area.

Barnes' mother told the station in a Facebook message that the family had recently relocated out of the borough. She says Wentz resigned as the mayor.

She declined to comment on her son's death.

