National Politics

Kaine says Democratic successes show rejection of Trump

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 7:04 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine says the Democratic success in last week's Virginia election was like what he had hoped to accomplish when he ran on the Democratic presidential ticket last year with Hillary Clinton.

"Tuesday night was like the celebration I wanted to have a year ago," Kaine said Saturday, during a speech hosted by the Lynchburg College Democrats.

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate, discussed Governor-elect Ralph Northam's win and numerous local elections that went to Democrats. He said Virginians used the election to reject what he called the "divisiveness" of Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

In an interview with the News & Advance after his speech, Kaine dismissed the notion of a presidential bid in 2020, saying he is running for reelection to the Senate in 2018.

