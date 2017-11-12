Biden on 2020: 'not sure it's the appropriate thing' to do

FILE- In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden delivers the annual Harvard College Class Day address on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Biden said during an interview with Snapchat's Good Luck America that he's uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but he indicated he's looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party. The interview is set to be released Tuesday, Nov. 14. Steven Senne, File AP Photo