National Politics

Tours to view white deer at former NY Army depot to resume

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:20 AM

ROMULUS, N.Y.

Guided bus tours to view the world's largest herd of white, white-tailed deer are set to resume in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

Seneca White Deer Tours says the 90-minute tours at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus will begin Thursday. It's the first time in more than five years the former depot will be open to the public.

Seneca White Deer Tours president Dennis Money says the focus will be on viewing the deer, but the tours also will feature military artifacts from the depot's decades as a major weapons storage facility. It was built by the Army in 1941 and closed in 2000.

Tours will generally be conducted Thursday through Sunday, year-round.

More information can be found online at www.senecawhitedeer.org .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video