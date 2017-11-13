Tribe holds State House gathering to mark 1st Thanksgiving

Cedric Cromwell, left, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Native American tribe, leads those gathered in a traditional song during a Thanksgiving reception Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Mass. Four centuries ago, ancestors of the tribal nation hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrim settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition. Bob Salsberg AP Photo