Cedric Cromwell, left, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Native American tribe, leads those gathered in a traditional song during a Thanksgiving reception Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Mass. Four centuries ago, ancestors of the tribal nation hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrim settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition.
Cedric Cromwell, left, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Native American tribe, leads those gathered in a traditional song during a Thanksgiving reception Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Mass. Four centuries ago, ancestors of the tribal nation hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrim settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition. Bob Salsberg AP Photo
Cedric Cromwell, left, chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Native American tribe, leads those gathered in a traditional song during a Thanksgiving reception Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Mass. Four centuries ago, ancestors of the tribal nation hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrim settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition. Bob Salsberg AP Photo

National Politics

Tribe holds State House gathering to mark 1st Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:07 PM

BOSTON

The Native American tribe whose ancestors hosted the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims four centuries ago is hosting a Thanksgiving reception at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The Mashpee Wampanoag say the Monday morning gathering at the Capitol building's Great Hall is meant to promote peace and unity for all Americans.

Cedric Cromwell, chairman of the federally-recognized tribe, Vice Chair Jesse "Little Doe" Baird, state Auditor Suzanne Bump were among those who spoke at the event.

The event began with a traditional song and prayer and also included tribal drumming and presentation of the tribal flag.

Wampanoag Indians hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrims settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition.

November is Native American Awareness Month in Massachusetts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video