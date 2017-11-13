Indianapolis naming new park after former Sen. Richard Lugar

National Politics

A new public park that's being built outside Indianapolis' main government building will be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The 85-year-old Lugar served as Indianapolis' mayor from 1968 to 1976 and as a U.S. senator from 1977 to 2013.

He joined current Mayor Joe Hogsett and former mayors Steve Goldsmith, Bart Peterson and Greg Ballard for Monday's announcement that the City-County Building's revamped south plaza will be known as the Richard G. Lugar Plaza.

The Indianapolis Star reports the $9 million project is adding an interactive water feature and an event lawn that will hold 1,500 people.

Seating, shaded areas and art is also planned.

Lugar says the new space will allow hundreds of visitors a day to "get to know each other" better there.

