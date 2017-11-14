National Politics

Task force considers Confederate monument after public input

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

After more than 5,000 survey responses, a task force must make recommendations about a Confederate monument in Georgia's oldest city.

WTOC-TV reports that Savannah officials received 17 letters, 181 emails and more than 4,800 online survey responses after asking for input on the memorial.

The comment deadline was Monday.

In August, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said he wanted "to expand the story this monument tells to be inclusive of all" Savannah residents. The 48-foot (14-meter) monument honors Confederate dead.

DeLoach says he'd like to memorialize Union soldiers who died in the war.

Georgia law prohibits removing any Confederate monument.

DeLoach also wants state lawmakers to change the name of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge spanning the Savannah River. Former Georgia Gov. Eugene Talmadge, a segregationist, served in the 1930s and 1940s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video