National Politics

Police chase of robbery suspect ends in utility pole crash

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 5:38 AM

PEARL, Miss.

Authorities say a police chase culminated in a crash that caused a power outage in Mississippi.

Raymond Duke with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department told news outlets that officials pursued a suspect in an armed robbery at a service station in Richland into Pearl. Duke says the chase ended when the suspect hit a utility pole, nearly cutting it in half. The impact caused a power outage, but the extent of the outage is currently unknown.

The name of the suspect taken into custody hasn't been released. The Richland Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers recovered the weapon used in the robbery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video