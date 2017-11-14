National Politics

NY state utility aid arrives in Puerto Rico, more on the way

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:15 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

More than 160 utility workers and nearly 100 utility vehicles from New York state have arrived in Puerto Rico to help the U.S. territory restore its power grid in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says another 220 utility workers and more than 180 vehicles and other equipment will be sent to the Caribbean island later this week. The Democrat says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello requested that New York and other states send utility aid to help boost power restoration work.

Among the state agencies and private utilities sending personnel and equipment are the New York Power Authority, Con Edison, National Grid and Central Hudson Gas and Electric.

Cuomo has slammed the federal response to the storm. He has made two trips to the island since the storm hit in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video