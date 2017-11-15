National Politics

Indiana attorney general gets spot with big campaign backer

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana's attorney general is joining the executive committee of the Washington-based political group that financed much of his campaign last year.

The Republican Attorneys General Association says Curtis Hill will be among nine state attorneys general who are on that committee.

The group says it raised more than $23 million ahead of the 2016 election to boost GOP candidates across the country. It says Republicans now hold the attorney general offices in 29 states.

Indiana Election Division reports show that the Republican group gave about $704,000 to Hill's 2016 campaign. That made up nearly half of the $1.5 million that the former Elkhart County prosecutor spent on his first campaign for statewide office.

Democratic candidate Lorenzo Arredondo spent about $200,000.

