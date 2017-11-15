National Politics

Police: Officer shot in West Baltimore

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:55 PM

BALTIMORE

A member of the Baltimore police force was shot Wednesday in a troubled area of the city's western district.

Baltimore police said in a tweet that one of their own was shot Wednesday evening and urged people to "please say an extra prayer for the officer and the officer's family." The department did not immediately disclose the officer's name or any other specifics.

Police cordoned off streets in the West Baltimore area and a tactical unit combed alleyways as they searched for a shooter. Numerous cruisers responded and a police helicopter buzzed overhead, illuminating streets below with a searchlight.

The neighborhood where the officer was shot has a number of vacant row houses and has been the scene of numerous shootings over the years.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and other officials gathered at the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center where the officer was apparently being treated. They did not talk with reporters.

Wednesday's shooting of the police officer comes amid a particularly violent period in Baltimore: So far this year, the city of less than 620,000 inhabitants has seen over 300 homicides.

