The Latest: Man guilty of holding woman captive for 44 days

The Latest on the trial of a man accused of holding a woman captive in a West Salem house for more than a month (all times local):
7:27 p.m.
A West Salem man has been convicted of kidnapping, sexually abusing and raping a woman for 44 days.
The Statesman Journal reports Polk County Judge Norman Hill found Ronnie Lee Jr. guilty of 29 counts, which ranged from methamphetamine charges to second-degree kidnapping to first-degree rape, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration on Wednesday.
Lee was found not guilty on five misdemeanor counts of assault following the two-day trial.
Lee was arrested Oct. 25, 2015, after police discovered a woman being held captive at a home owned by Lee's then-girlfriend, Irish Boyce.
After months of trying to move the trial location outside of Polk County and attempting to dismiss evidence, Lee waived his right to a jury trial and chose instead to face a trial by judge.
His sentencing is set for next week.
___
10:34 a.m.
An Oregon woman who was held captive in a West Salem house for more than a month described the brutal sexual assaults and torture during the trial for the man charged with perpetrating the acts.
The Statesman Journal reports 48-year-old Ronnie Lee Jr. stood trial on Tuesday in the Polk County Courthouse after more than two years of hearings and motions.
Prosecutors say the 31-year-victim was held for six weeks by Lee after she visited his residence in an attempt to get heroin in 2015.
The victim says she was raped, assaulted and sodomized dozens of times. She was forced to sleep on the bathroom floor and given very little food.
Lee's attorney Mark Brownlee disputed the victim's account, claiming the context of the events occurred in the "drug world."
