National Politics

Officer whose loaded gun found in road is getting reprimand

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MISHAWAKA, Ind.

A police officer whose loaded department-issued handgun was found along a busy northern Indiana roadway will get a letter of reprimand and verbal counseling.

South Bend police Chief Scott Ruszkowski recommended the disciplinary action in a letter to the Board of Public Safety and it was discussed in the board's closed executive session Wednesday. The officer's name wasn't released.

Ruszkowski's letter says the officer was negligent and didn't appropriately secure or safeguard the gun, which fell from atop the officer's vehicle.

The South Bend Police Department began an internal investigation after a reporter for WNDU-TV found the gun Sept. 17 along Indiana 23 in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend. The 9 mm Smith and Wesson had "SBPD" engraved on its side and police confirmed it belonged to the department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video