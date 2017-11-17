National Politics

Phoenix mayor wants Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 named for McCain

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:47 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 19 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is proposing that a terminal of the city's airport should be named after Arizona Sen. John McCain.

In a statement Thursday, Stanton says "giving something back to an American hero, a former naval aviator, and a 30-year member of the U.S. Senate is the least we can do."

Stanton's proposal faces a Nov. 29 vote by the City Council.

Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is undergoing a $590 million renovation that's expected to be completed by 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terminal 4 is named after another long-serving Republican senator from Arizona who also ran for president — Barry Goldwater, who died in 1998.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video