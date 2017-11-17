National Politics

House OKs renaming post office for man killed in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:50 AM

FAIRVIEW, Ill.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House have approved a measure to name a western Illinois post office in honor of a soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos sponsored the legislation to rename the facility in Fairview the Sergeant Douglas J. Riney Post Office.

Riney graduated from Spoon River Valley High School and volunteered with the Fairview Fire Protection Unit before he joined the Army in 2012. The husband and father of two died in Kabul in 2016.

Speaking on the floor of the House this week, Bustos said renaming the post office is "just a small token of our appreciation for Sergeant Riney, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation."

The measure now goes to the Senate for approval.

