The Latest: Schroder victor in treasurer race

The Latest on the runoff election for Louisiana's next treasurer (all times local):
10 p.m.
Former Republican state lawmaker John Schroder has won the race to serve as Louisiana's state treasurer.
Schroder defeated a Democrat, Derrick Edwards, according to complete, unofficial returns from Saturday's runoff.
Edwards is a lawyer with an accounting degree.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a release congratulating Schroder late Saturday.
The two candidates were vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a Republican who left the job after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
___
8:10 p.m.
Former Republican state lawmaker John Schroder appeared headed for victory in Louisiana's election for state treasurer.
Schroder had a wide lead over a Democrat, Derrick Edwards, with nearly 90 percent of the vote tallied in Saturday's runoff.
Edwards is a lawyer with an accounting degree.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a release congratulating Schroder late Saturday.
In Saturday's runoff, the two candidates were vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a Republican who left the job after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
___
8:10 p.m.
Votes are being counted in Louisiana, where polls have closed in a special election for state treasurer.
Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, were the contenders for the treasurer's job in Saturday's runoff .
They were vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a Republican who left the job after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
While election officials said turnout appeared light in much of the state, it appeared heavier in New Orleans, where there was a contested mayor's race. Edwards would need a strong showing in that Democratic stronghold to defeat Schroder in a state that tends to vote Republican.
___
5 p.m.
Turnout appears light around Louisiana as voters chose Louisiana's next treasurer.
Going into Saturday's election, Secretary of State Tom Schedler had predicted it could be as low as 13 percent. His office, as well as clerks and campaign workers in various areas said turnout appeared low as of Saturday afternoon.
Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are the contenders for the treasurer's job in Saturday's runoff — the only statewide race.
They are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a Republican who left the job two years early after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
___
7 a.m.
A small percentage of voters are expected to cast ballots in a special election to choose Louisiana's next treasurer.
Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are the contenders for the job in Saturday's runoff.
They are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a popular Republican who left the job two years early after winning election to the U.S. Senate.
Schroder is the front-runner after Republicans in the six-candidate primary split 67 percent of the vote. Edwards raised few dollars and did far less advertising than Schroder.
But turnout is expected to be higher in New Orleans than other areas because of a competitive mayor's race. The city's Democratic base of voters could bolster Edwards' chances.
