U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to aerospace workers about the current congressional tax reform proposal in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The Republican told aerospace company workers that corporate tax cuts are needed to restore America's global competitiveness. Bob Christie AP Photo

National Politics

Sen. Flake says GOP is 'toast' if it follows Trump, Moore

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:57 PM

PHOENIX

Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was caught on an open microphone saying that the GOP is "toast" if it follows Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and President Donald Trump.

Flake was talking to the mayor of the Phoenix suburb of Mesa after speaking at a town hall session for aerospace company workers Friday. He apparently didn't know the microphone attached to his lapel was still on when he said, "(If we) become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast."

TV stations at the event picked up the comment.

Flake, an outspoken critic of Trump, announced last month he wouldn't seek re-election. He's said he'd "vote for the Democrat" if he were in Alabama and had to choose between Moore, who's facing sexual misconduct allegations, and Democrat Doug Jones.

