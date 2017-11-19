National Politics

Senate OKs bill requiring swift reporting of abuse in sports

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:12 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins to require amateur athletics governing bodies to report sexual abuse immediately.

The Maine Republican sponsored the proposal along with a bipartisan group of senators. It would require the athletic groups to report sexual abuse allegations to local or federal law enforcement or to a child-welfare agency.

Collins says the bill also authorizes the United States Center for SafeSport to ensure that aspiring Olympic athletes can report abuse allegations to an independent entity for investigation.

Collins says the proposal will help survivors get justice swiftly, and protect young athletes from sex crimes. The proposal is called the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act.

