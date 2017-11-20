2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of improper conduct

More Videos 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Pause 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:36 'He needs to be held accountable' 1:29 Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:17 Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played' 0:41 Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Associated Press

