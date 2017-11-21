National Politics

Authorities identify man fatally shot by police in Billings

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BILLINGS, Mont.

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by police this past weekend in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports that 24-year-old Preston David Bell was fatally shot on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney says results from a Monday autopsy are expected to be available in a week or two.

Five officers opened fire on Bell after he led police on a chase that reached 60 miles per hour on residential streets.

Police say the officers fired after Bell reached into his glove box and then backed his vehicle into a police vehicle blockade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police did not know as of Saturday morning how many shots were fired or whether Bell was armed.

Chief Rich St. John said Bell was known to law enforcement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video