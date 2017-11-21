National Politics

Activists plan lawsuit challenging Trump immigration changes

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:09 AM

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A northern Virginia advocacy group is planning a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is holding a press conference Tuesday to announce a lawsuit seeking to reinstate protections for two Virginians who had been enrolled in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

That program extended protections for about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The Trump administration is phasing out the program.

This particular lawsuit focuses on individuals who had been protected under the program but let their renewals lapse.

The Legal Aid Justice Center filed one of the first challenges to the Trump administration's travel ban in January.

