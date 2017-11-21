National Politics

County in rural Mississippi Delta aims to boost recycling

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:09 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREENVILLE, Miss.

A mostly rural county in the Mississippi Delta will try to increase its residents' use of recycling programs.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Washington County has a new 20-year solid waste agreement with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

County engineer Mark Hooker told supervisors that the state is requiring a countywide recycling program. He says the challenge is finding drop-off points that people in rural areas will use.

Hooker says people are "not going to drive from Arcola to Greenville to put out cardboard."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The county will have to give the state a few reports a year with information about the program.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video