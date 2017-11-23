In this Nov. 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump pardons Drumstick during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. A poll shows more than a third of Americans dread the prospect of political talk over Thanksgiving. The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 2 in 10 are eager to discuss politics.
National Politics

Poll: Many don't want to talk politics this Thanksgiving

Associated Press

November 23, 2017 03:01 AM

WASHINGTON

A new poll shows more than a third of Americans dread the prospect of political talk over Thanksgiving.

The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that only 2 in 10 people are eager to discuss politics. Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say they're uneasy talking politics, and women are more likely than men to say they dread such a discussion over the traditional meal.

Some respondents said in interviews that they expect the topic of sexual misconduct to blend with any talk of politics. Accusations of harassment and assault have hit prominent figures in Hollywood, politics and the news media and revived talk of charges against President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. Both men deny assaulting women.

