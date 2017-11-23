Bannon insurgency stresses loyalty to Trump, not policy test

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks at the Macomb County Republican Party dinner in Warren, Mich. As Bannon drafts his team of challengers to the old guard, the new guard is increasingly aligned not by ideology, but by their history of support for the president. Republicans who have criticized the president’s more controversial statements, or have been slow to embrace him, are out. Paul Sancya AP Photo