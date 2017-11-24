National Politics

Oakland County Sheriff's deputy honored at vigil

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A Thanksgiving night candlelight vigil drew more than 100 people to honor an Oakland County sheriff's deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Deputy Michelle Miller said Thursday that her colleague, Eric Overall, was "even-keeled," ''compassionate" and driven by integrity. His wife, Sonja Overall, said he would help anybody — "even the bad guys."

Authorities say the 50-year-old Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

He had been with the department for 22 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video