Longtime Gloucester County prosecutor gets new state job

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:26 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

A former longtime county prosecutor in southern New Jersey has taken a job with the state Attorney General's office.

Dalton will now serve as an assistant attorney general with the Division of Criminal Justice. He will assist officials with implementing statewide policies ranging from criminal justice reform to domestic violence and police-related matters.

Dalton, a Democrat, had served as Gloucester County prosecutor since 2002. But he was notified earlier this month that he would not be reappointed to the post.

Charles Fiore, a Democrat nominated by Gov. Chris Christie to succeed Dalton, was sworn in Wednesday as acting county prosecutor. His nomination must still be confirmed by the state Senate.

A Williamstown resident, Fiore has maintained a private law practice for 30 years and has held various municipal posts.

