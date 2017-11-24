National Politics

Charlottesville plan for police oversight board advances

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

The city of Charlottesville is moving forward with the creation of a civilian review board for its police department.

The Daily Progress reports the City Council tentatively agreed this week to create an independent community group that will review complaints against the department or its officers.

The proposal still needs a final vote, which is expected to take place next month.

The city already has a Police Citizens Advisory Panel. David Simmons, chairman of that group, told the council it doesn't have the staff, resources or tolls to do its job. He says the panel is reliant on media reports and social media for information about police-involved incidents.

