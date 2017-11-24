National Politics

Ethics Commission investigating revisions to police report

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

Massachusetts' Ethics Commission has launched an investigation into the former boss of Massachusetts State Police's ordering of troopers to scrub embarrassing information in a police report about a judge's daughter.

The head of the state police union confirmed to The Boston Globe that ethics investigators have interviewed the two troopers who say Former Police Superintendent Richard McKeon ordered them to alter the police report. McKeon and his chief deputy abruptly retired earlier this month after the troopers filed lawsuits against him.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the new State Police Superintendent Col. Kerry Gilpin have also separately said that they are investigating the incident.

The judge's daughter was arrested when she failed sobriety tests after a traffic crash. Alli Bibaud (BEE'-boh) pleaded guilty this month to drunken driving and negligent operation charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video