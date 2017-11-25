National Politics

$60K to lawyers as FBI probes Arkansas legislative records

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Records show nearly $60,000 has been paid to a Little Rock law firm for its work as the FBI investigates unspecified records of the Arkansas Legislature.

Invoices obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through the Freedom of Information Act detail the payments since June by the Bureau of Legislative Research to the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates and Woodyard law firm.

The Legislative Council approved hiring the law firm after the FBI subpoenaed records from the bureau. A motion was filed to quash the subpoena, but the case is under seal and it isn't clear what, if any records have been provided to investigators.

Bureau director Marty Garrity declined to say what types of records the FBI sought, which legislators are involved or whether any documents were turned over to the FBI.

