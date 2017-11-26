Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units

In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, U.S. Army recruit Kirsten practices building clearing tactics with male recruits at Ft. Benning, Ga. She is one of a handful of women training to become infantry soldiers. The Army’s introduction of women into the infantry has moved steadily but cautiously this year. As home to the previously all-male infantry and armor schools, Fort Benning had to make a number of adjustments, including female dorm rooms, security cameras, monitoring stations. John Bazemore AP Photo