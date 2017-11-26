National Politics

Georgia museum opens to chronicle legacy of US Army division

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:34 AM

FORT STEWART, Ga.

The U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division is marking its 100th birthday, and a new museum is telling its storied history.

The 3rd Infantry Division Museum at Fort Stewart held its grand opening Nov. 16.

The Savannah Morning News reports that exhibits take visitors through the division's timeline, dating back to its inception in 1917 at the now-defunct Camp Greene in North Carolina as the U.S. entered World War I.

Visitors learn about the famed battle one year later at the Marne River in France, where 3rd Infantry Division soldiers held off the German push for Paris, earning the division its nickname: "the Rock of the Marne."

The museum holds artifacts from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

