Drunken driving charge for spokeswoman for West Virginia gov

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:27 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A spokeswoman for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been charged with drunken driving and is no longer employed by the governor's office.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Kirsten Maria Rhodes was charged with driving under the influence in a Nov. 11 traffic stop in Cabell County. A breath test indicated Rhodes had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, or more than double the state's legal limit.

The newspaper could not reach Rhodes for comment.

Butch Antolini, another spokesman for the governor, said Rhodes is no longer employed as Justice's deputy press secretary. He said he could not comment further on personnel matters and did not respond when asked whether Rhodes was still employed at the time of the arrest.

