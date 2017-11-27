National Politics

Police: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:49 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a wrong-way crash in Ohio.

WHIO-TV reports the crash happened in the westbound lane of Interstate-70 in Dayton Monday. A witness says a car was going the wrong way without headlights around 2 a.m. before it crashed into a semi-truck.

State troopers say the man driving the car was killed at the scene. Police say the Montgomery County Coroner will conduct the man's autopsy.

The truck driver had injuries that are not life-threatening.

The westbound lane has been temporarily shut down for the investigation.

