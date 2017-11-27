National Politics

Hundreds honor Michigan deputy fatally hit during chase

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Hundreds of police officers and others gathered for the start of services for a Michigan sheriff's deputy who was fatally struck by a car being pursued by police.

Deputies in dress uniforms carried the flag-draped casket of 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall into Independence Township's Mount Zion Church on Monday for visitation ahead of his funeral Tuesday.

Sonja Overall says she feels robbed by her husband's death early Thursday, but that the outpouring of support has been a godsend.

Authorities say Overall was preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires when he was hit. The 22-year-old driver Christopher Berak faces charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Michigan flags Tuesday on state buildings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video