State Christmas tree honors boy who planted it, died in '90s

Marie Eugair poses with a photograph of her late adopted brother John Paul Greene-Eugair in Pittsford, Vt., on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in front a tree he helped plant 26 years ago. The tree was cut down on Tuesday to become Vermont's state Christmas tree. The Eugairs donated the tree in a tribute to the boy who died of complications from cerebral palsy in 1995 at age 16. Lisa Rathke AP Photo